The Rock and Under Armour Release a Camouflage Shoe Supporting a Nonprofit for Veterans

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the Under Armour Project Rock "For the Heroes" collection.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Under Armour have delivered a new colorway of the Project Rock 3 training shoe ahead of Veteran’s Day. The look is part of the “For the Heroes” collection that was done in partnership with Team Rubicon.

“Our partnership is always one of the highlights, for me personally as well as Project Rock and as well as all the other entities that make up my world and my DNA,” Johnson said in a video on Instagram promoting the collection.

The highlight of the new-look Under Armour Project Rock 3 created in partnership with Team Rubicon, a veteran’s-focused nonprofit organization, is the bold tonal green camouflage pattern toward the heel of the midsole, which is also present on the lining. The look also features baroque green on the upper, the brand’s summit white hue on the midsole and Brahma Bull branding on the heel. It is completed with a black and red outsole.

As with other iterations of the Project Rock 3, this shoe is equipped with energy-returning UA Hovr cushioning, knit bootie construction uppers, durable rubber outsoles for traction and the brand’s UA Tribase construction for maximum ground contact. Also, Under Armour employed external heel counters paired with a stability chassis for stability.

Watch on FN

The Under Armour Project Rock 3 “Camo” is available now in men’s and women’s sizing for $140 via Underarmour.com.

Under Armour Project Rock 3 “Camo.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

To Buy: Under Armour Project Rock 3 “Camo” (Men’s), $140; UA.com

To Buy: Under Armour Project Rock 3 “Camo” (Women’s), $140; UA.com

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.