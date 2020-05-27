Under Armour Channels the Original Rainbow Pride Flag for Its 2020 Pride Collection

Now in its third year, Under Armour is releasing a collection for Pride Month. And this year’s lineup was created to showcase “the power of community and the importance of allyship.”

The 2020 Pride Collection, according to Under Armour, is an homage to the original hand-dyed Rainbow Pride Flag, created in San Francisco in 1978 by artist Gilbert Baker, as a symbol of hope and togetherness. And although the line features apparel, the highlight is the UA Hovr Phantom 1 Slip sneaker.

The shoe’s aesthetics, as well as the apparel, were inspired by the do-it-yourself look of the flag. The upper features a rainbow tie-dye look and includes a blue heel counter, a nod to the EuroPride parade in Greece, which Under Armour explained would have been the first time the parade was hosted in a Southeast European country but has been postponed due the coronavirus.

Also, this particular iteration of the UA Hovr Phantom 1 Slip, in an effort to showcase the power of community, was designed in collaboration with Unified, the company’s LGBTQ+ Teammate Resource Group.

The 2020 UA Pride Collection is now available via UA.com and the UA Hovr Phantom 1 Slip retails for $140 in unisex sizing. The apparel and accessories, which includes T-shirts, backpacks and more for men, women, boys and girls, ranges from $14 to $60.

The Under Armour UA Hovr Phantom 1 Slip from its 2020 Pride collection. CREDIT: Courtesy

The outsole of the Under Armour UA Hovr Phantom 1 Slip from its 2020 Pride collection. CREDIT: Courtesy

Another look at the Under Armour UA Hovr Phantom 1 Slip from its 2020 Pride collection.

Aside from the collection, Under Armour revealed its newly-created UA Pride Grant Program to help “alleviate financial hardships that have fallen upon LGBTQ+ community-focused non-profits due to COVID-19.” It will benefit the areas that are local to UA employees, specifically Baltimore and Austin, Texas. The company stated eligible organizations can apply for a one-time grant ranging from $2,500 to $15,000 via the UA Pride Grant Program website with an application deadline of June 10 and an awards announcement on June 24.