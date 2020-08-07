Joe Rogan Shows Off the Cameron Hanes ‘Keep Hammering’ Under Armour Shoes on Instagram

Joe Rogan often shares the cool things his friends send him on social media. And late Thursday, the comedian and podcaster revealed a shoe to his 10.4 million followers on Instagram that famed bowhunter Cameron Hanes sent him.

The shoe is a trail version of the Under Armour Hovr Machina featuring the “Keep Hammering” moniker of Hanes — who has long been associated with the brand — in gold near the heel. Rather than traditional laces, the look is equipped with a Boa closure system. It is executed with black uppers and midsoles, red outsoles, hits of gold throughout and camouflage liners. And from the looks of the box behind Rogan’s hand holding the shoe, the style is “connected,” meaning your workout data can be tracked via Under Armour’s digital platforms.

In an email to FN, Under Armour confirmed that the “Keep Hammering” shoe — which is named the UA Hovr Machina OR CH1 — will release on Aug. 10 via UA.com and will retail for $180. The brand also provided additional details about the shoe. The look features Vibram Megagrip LiteBase outsoles and breathable uppers inspired by the road iteration of the shoe.

However, if you can’t wait for your pair, there are some available online to buy now via Sportsman’s Warehouse, which has the look available in men’s sizing for $200.

Aside from his bowhunting background, Hanes is known for his relentless athletic prowess. Hanes is an avid runner who is known to sweat out 20 miles or more every day (and shares his run stats in his Instagram Stories), he often reveals the grueling workouts he puts himself through from his epic home gym and has crossed the finish line on several ultramarathons.