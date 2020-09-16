Under Armour Has a New Basketball Shoe Coming — and It’s Only for Women

Under Armour has a new court-ready basketball shoe on the way — and it is only for women.

The athletic powerhouse revealed the UA Hovr Breakthru today, a sneaker designed specifically for the unique demands of the female foot. The look, Under Armour said, was developed for women, by women.

The creation process for the UA Hovr Breakthru started in fall 2019. According to the brand, not only did several of its internal teams work on the shoe but Under Armour also consulted many rising and established women ballers for insight.

For instance, Under Armour said Sasha Chaplin — its associate product line management for footwear — conducted wear tests with local high school and college programs including the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and St. Francis Academy in Baltimore. And in January, it consulted the Chinese national women’s 3×3 team at its Baltimore and Portland campuses.

Moving forward, the brand will use the insights of WNBA rookies Bella Alarie, Kaila Charles and Tyasha Harris, who are some of its newest ambassador additions.

“Research and collaboration were big parts of our design process. The particulars of a woman’s foot, especially athletes with specific on-court performance needs, are critical when developing a shoe like the UA Hovr Breakthru,” Under Armour senior footwear designer Jessie Benjamin said in a statement. “We spent a lot of time analyzing how to best support her shape and structure, her movement, her pressure points. During this process, we came up with an entirely new last and designed the Breakthru from the inside out.”

The result of the process is a fast, lightweight, stable and durable shoe made with the correct dimensions for a woman’s foot. Under Armour equipped the UA Hovr Breakthru with a curved collar construction, a soft double-layered heel for durability and support, dual-density molded sockliner and tongue webbing to make putting it on easier.

From a technology standpoint, the model features impact-eliminating and energy-returning UA Hovr cushioning and a multidirectional herringbone traction pattern for optimal grip on the court. Also, Under Armour said it will deliver the shoe in new and interesting colorways that reflect the uniqueness of today’s female athlete.