Happy Birthday, Steph Curry: Under Armour Is Releasing a Pi Day-Themed Sneaker for the Occasion

Not only is tomorrow Pi Day, which celebrates the mathematical constant, it is also NBA megastar Stephen Curry’s birthday. And to celebrate both occasions, Under Armour has an off-court signature shoe bearing his name hitting stores.

The Under Armour Curry 7 Pi Day PE, which will retail for $140, is a laceless look designed for off-the-court wear rather than game-time action. It is designed with a black knit upper and a white midsole and outsole. The look features several of Under Armour’s acclaimed technologies including both UA Hovr and Micro G cushioning platforms, which are separated by a flexible black plate.

The highlight of the shoe is the nod to Pi, which comes in the form of its first 30 digits (3.14159265358979323846264338327) on the heel tab.

The limited-edition Under Armour Curry 7 Pi Day PE will release tomorrow via UA.com, at UA Brand Houses and at select retailers. Limited pairs will also drop at the SC30 product wall in the Chase Center Warriors Shop at Thrive City in San Francisco.

Under Armour Curry 7 Pi Day PE. CREDIT: Under Armour

The cushioning of the Under Armour Curry 7 Pi Day PE. CREDIT: Under Armour

The traction pattern on the Under Armour Curry 7 Pi Day PE. CREDIT: Under Armour

