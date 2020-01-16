Steph Curry’s New Under Armour Shoe Takes Inspiration From African-American History

Although NBA star Stephen Curry is sidelined with an injury, Under Armour continues to release fresh colorways of his latest signature shoe, the Curry 7. The latest look is inspired by the National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., arriving just in time for Black History Month.

The limited-edition Under Armour Curry 7 “Our History,” according to the brand, was inspired by the Golden State Warriors’ trip to the museum in February 2018 as well as Curry’s fascination with the venue, which was designed by architect David Adjaye. Under Armour said the brand and the baller reflected on the trip when coming up with the design and concept behind the BHM shoe.

The Curry 7 “Our History” shoe features tiers of brown, olive and bronze (as well as hits of neon green), which is reminiscent of the museum’s three-tiered exterior. Further diving into the theme, Under Armour placed the museum’s longitude and latitude coordinates on the heel tab.

The Under Armour Curry 7 “Our History” arrives Jan. 20 at UA.com, UA Brand Houses and at select retailers, and will retail for $140. Ahead of the release, a limited number of pairs will drop on Jan. 18 on the SC30 product wall at the Chase Center Warriors Shop at Thrive City in San Francisco.

Under Armour Curry 7 “Our History.” CREDIT: Under Armour

Another look at the Under Armour Curry 7 “Our History.” CREDIT: Under Armour

