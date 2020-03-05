Stephen Curry and Under Armour Are Celebrating International Women’s Day With the Latest Curry 7

The annual observance of International Women’s Day will take place Sunday and Under Armour is celebrating with a special colorway of NBA star Stephen Curry’s latest signature sneaker, the Curry 7. The new-look was created with the help of actress Storm Reid and inspired by her Bamazing young girl empowerment initiative.

“I am continuing my commitment to providing a platform to empower young women in partnership with my team at Under Armour,” Curry said in a statement. “We will deliver the Curry 7 ‘Bamazing’ colorway for International Women’s Day 2020, which Storm helped to inspire, adding her own design touches to the sockliner with Bamazing branding and words of encouragement such as Btrue and Bbrave. Best of all, this Curry 7 colorway celebrates young women who inspire and supports their dreams through higher education scholarships.”

The iteration of the Curry 7 basketball sneaker sports a predominately purple color palette, which is a hue that’s synonymous with symbolizing women. The standout feature are the insoles that feature the text “B Amazing” and “Humble,” which sits atop a responsive Micro G and Hovr cushioning setup featured in the midsole.

The Under Armour Curry 7 “Bamazing” is releasing tomorrow on UA.com, at UA Brand Houses and at select Under Armour retailers for $140. Also, limited pairs of the colorway will be made available today on the SC30 product wall within the Chase Center Warriors Shop at Thrive City in San Francisco.

Under Armour Curry 7 “Bamazing.” CREDIT: Under Armour

Another look at the Under Armour Curry 7 “Bamazing.” CREDIT: Under Armour

Aside from performing well on the court and looking good off of it, Under Armour said the Curry 7 “Bamazing” colorway will support the annual International Women’s Day scholarship started by both the brand and the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation (which was created by Curry and his wife, Ayesha). They are also increasing the annual $30,000 scholarship awarded in 2019 from one to four young women who are from Oakland and planning to attend college in the fall. The winners will be announced at halftime of the Golden State Warriors home game on March 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Although Curry has been a huge champion for women in the sport of basketball for quite some time now, his support was kicked into high gear in 2018 when young fan Riley Morrison wanted to buy his Under Armour sneakers but was disappointed to see that there were none for sale in the girls’ section.

Since then, the basketball kicks are now stocked in a wide array of sizes and styles for girls at various UA locations. Also, Morrison helped co-design last year’s Curry 6 “United We Win” release for International Women’s Day.

