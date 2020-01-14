Steph Curry, Tom Brady, Kelly O’Hara + More Star in Under Armour’s New Campaign

Under Armour Indonesia ambassador Adinda Sukardi in the brand's "The Only Way Is Through" platform.

As it begins a new year with a new CEO, Under Armour is also unveiling a fresh campaign.

In front of media today at its headquarters in Baltimore, the athletic company revealed its “The Only Way Is Through” campaign. The effort showcases how momentum can help athletes “push themselves to be better than what they thought possible” and to reach your goals “you must stay the path to come out faster, stronger — better — on the other side.”

The platform launched with a 90-second star-studded video featured several athletes including three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, two-time World Cup winner Kelley O’Hara and six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, among many others.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf in Under Armour’s “The Only Way Is Through” campaign. CREDIT: Under Armour

Throughout the year, according to Under Armour, the brand will release more content that will tell the stories of athletes “exploring their ‘through’ moments.”

“This isn’t a clever advertising slogan. It’s a statement that encompasses what every person striving to achieve a goal understands in his or her heart,” Under Armour VP of global brand creative Brian Boring said in a statement. “We know there are no shortcuts and no magical solution. It’s thinking smarter, working harder, being better than yesterday—through the highest highs and the lowest lows—and being the best version of yourself.”

Michael Phelps in the Under Armour “The Only Way Is Through” campaign. CREDIT: Under Armour

