The Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 Collab Sold Out — but You Can Still Buy a Pair

The lateral side of the Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 in "Militia Green."

The Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 collaboration in the “Militia Green” and Volt” colorways were among the most talked about releases of December, so when they finally dropped exclusively via the boutique’s website yesterday, it sold out. However, pairs are available on the resale market and prices aren’t too far off from the retail price.

On StockX, the “Militia Green” iteration is currently reselling for around $251 at the time of publication, with prices starting at $124 for a men’s size 9 and as much as $530 for a men’s size 14. The “Volt” colorway is reselling for even lower than its green counterpart with pairs being sold for around $206 with a size 9 listed for $190 and a 12.5 for $338.

The collab is also available on GOAT, with prices starting at $190 in the “Volt” colorway and $216 in the “Militia Green” iteration — both for a men’s size 11. The platform is reselling the styles for as high as $428 in “Volt” for a men’s size 15 and $496 for a men’s size 14 in the green colorway.

The Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 in “Militia Green.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 in “Militia Green.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 in “Militia Green.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel of the Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 in “Militia Green.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 “Militia Green,” $214 and up; StockX.com

To Buy: Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 “Militia Green,” $216 and up; GOAT.com

The Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 in “Volt.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 in “Volt.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 in “Volt.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel of the Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 in “Volt.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 “Volt,” $190 and up; StockX.com

To Buy: Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 “Volt,” $190 and up; GOAT.com

