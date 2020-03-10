Undefeated and Nike Are Collaborating on the Iconic Air Max 90 for Air Max Day

Undefeated is collaborating with Nike to release new Air Max 90 styles for this year’s Air Max Day.

The streetwear brand and retailer gives the sneaker an update by blending different materials on the upper, such as nubuck leather and hairy suede as the base, with translucent and technical mesh panels providing a modern twist. Additional modifications include the restructuring of the upper, stretching the Swoosh branding on the sides and minimizing the padding in the tongue and heel to give the shoes a sleeker look.

Two colorways of the collab will be available, including a stealthy black colorway to highlight the depth of the latest variation and a vibrant blue-based makeup, which pays homage to throwback footwear and apparel from Nike’s ACG and running line.

The black colorway of the Undefeated x Nike Air Max 90 launches on March 14 at Undefeated stores, followed by a second release on March 19 via the SNKRS app. The blue colorway is releasing exclusively at Undefeated stores on March 26, which is Air Max Day.

This collaboration follows last year’s project between the two that resulted in the release of eight colorways for the cult-classic running sneaker in December.

The Undefeated x Nike Air Max 90 collaboration for 2020’s Air Max Day. CREDIT: Nike

The Undefeated x Nike Air Max 90 collaboration for 2020’s Air Max Day. CREDIT: Nike

The Undefeated x Nike Air Max 90 collaboration for 2020’s Air Max Day. CREDIT: Nike

