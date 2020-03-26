How to Get Undefeated’s Exclusive Nike Air Max Day Sneaker for the Whole Family

As if Nike Air Max Day couldn’t get any better, Undefeated just dropped an exclusive new colorway.

The sneaker and apparel retailer joined forces with Nike to create the Air Max 90 “Pacific Blue,” available now exclusively at Undefeated.com. Paying homage to Nike’s ACG (All Conditions Gear) running gear, Undefeated reimagined the silhouette by removing the mudflap and including an enlarged hairy suede swoosh.

The cool blue uppers layer technical ripstop mesh with smooth leather overlays and pops of vivid purple on the toebox. Finished with three different laces to switch up the look whenever you desire, the retailer also added a custom touch with Undefeated branding on the tongue clip and back panel.

Undefeated x Nike Air Max 90 “Pacific Blue” lateral side view. CREDIT: Courtesy of Undefeated

Undefeated x Nike Air Max 90 “Pacific Blue” sole view. CREDIT: Courtesy of Undefeated

Undefeated x Nike Air Max 90 “Pacific Blue” insole view. CREDIT: Courtesy of Undefeated

The new style is available in adult sizes for $150 with additional grade school sizing selling for $90 and toddler sizes retailing for $75.

Undefeated x Nike Air Max 90 “Pacific Blue” in adult, grade school and toddler sizes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Undefeated

To Buy: Undefeated x Nike Air Max 90 “Pacific Blue” for Adults, $150

To Buy: Undefeated x Nike Air Max 90 “Pacific Blue” for Grade School, $90

To Buy: Undefeated x Nike Air Max 90 “Pacific Blue” for Toddlers, $75

