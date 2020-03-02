UFC and This Up-and-Coming Sustainable Care Brand Partner on Exclusive Collection

Although a young company, DFNS is already tying itself to major players in the athletic world. After signing BMX star Nigel Sylvester as its first brand ambassador in January, the company announced today it entered a licensing partnership with the UFC. The deal will yield a collection of sustainable care products.

“We are thrilled to partner with UFC to offer athletes and fans effective care solutions for apparel, gloves, training equipment, mats and more,” DFNS CEO Arthur van der Kroft said in a statement. “We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with UFC and continuing to bring our mission of innovation and sustainability to consumers with partners who share our values.”

According to DFNS, the collection with UFC will feature cleansing and refreshing solutions for apparel and MMA equipment. And like its other products, the line will feature water-based and biodegradable formulas, sugar-cane packaging and air-powered alternatives to aerosol packaging. The line will include an apparel launder, a glove refresher, a sport gear refresher and an all-purpose equipment cleaner.

Those interested in purchasing the UFC powered by DFNS collection can expect to see it in stores this fall in North America, Europe and key territories throughout Asia.

The sustainability-minded company — with a goal to create a product range one day that will be 100% sustainable — launched its eco-friendly stable of products in December 2019 and signed Sylvester a month later, revealing it would release a line of travel-care products for its new ambassador. Products the company offers include a footwear protector, an apparel launder, a denim launder, a footwear refresher, a footwear cleaner, and footwear and apparel cleaning wipes.

Want more?

BMX Star Nigel Sylvester Is the First Ambassador for Sustainable Care Brand DFNS

UFC Star Conor McGregor Reveals a Reebok Shoe — and Becomes an Action Figure — in a New Video

Exclusive: UFC Star Rose Namajunas Talks Reebok Shoes and Defending Her Title at UFC 237