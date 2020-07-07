Get UFC Stars Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman’s Gear Ahead of the Big Fight

UFC 251, the first event held at the organization’s much talked about Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, is almost here. It will be headlined by the most anticipated mixed martial arts fight of the year, a matchup between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman.

The grudge-match — which will take place Saturday on ESPN pay per view at 10 p.m. ET — was put together last minute when Usman’s original opponent, Gilbert Burns, was pulled after testing positive for the coronavirus. Masvidal, who has been vocal about his disdain for Usman, was called to fill in with the date less than a week away.

Below, shop these apparel and accessory suggestions ahead of UFC 251’s matchup between Masvidal and Usman.

Jorge Masvidal Authentic Reebok UFC Fight Night Walkout Jersey

This shirt from Reebok, the apparel sponsor of the UFC, is what Masvidal will wear on his walk to the octagon. This crewneck shirt features the official UFC jock tag ,screen-printed graphics and a tagless comfort collar.

Kamaru Usman Authentic Reebok UFC Fight Night Walkout Jersey

UFCstore.com also has the crewneck Reebok jersey that Usman will wear on his walk to the octagon, which also features screen-printed graphics and a tagless comfort collar.

UFC Fight Island ’70s Lettering T-Shirt

With Fight Island becoming a reality, the UFC has created several apparel pieces to celebrate its new event space including this T-shirt for men with 1970s-inspired lettering.

Jorge Masvidal Retro Miami Graphic T-Shirt

Masvidal is a Miami-based fighter, and this T-shirt from the UFC is a nod to his home. This is a 100% Cotton officially-licensed shirt from the UFC.

Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman Welterweight Champion T-Shirt

This UFC officially-licensed T-shirt for Usman, who will walk into the octagon as the welterweight champion, features his “The Nigerian Nightmare” nickname.

Reebok UFC Fight Night Walkout Hoodie

Don’t know who will win but still want to show your love for the UFC? Reebok has sizes of the UFC Fight Night Walkout Hoodie available now, which is what Masvidal and Usman will be wearing walking to the octagon.

Reebok UFC Ultimate Fan Sock

Since no fans are in attendance and you’re watching the Masvidal-Usman fight from home, you might be as comfortable as you can be. This sock is available in several sizes and in two colors: red and white.

UFC Reusable 3-Pack Face Coverings

Masks are a must nowadays and UFC has licensed face covering three-packs for sale, with 100% of the profits benefitting Direct Relief, a nonprofit that helps provide personal protective equipment and other essentials to health-care workers.

