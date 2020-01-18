Twix and The Shoe Surgeon Are Giving Away Custom ‘Cookies and Creme’ Sneakers

An unexpected sneaker project is set to arrive next month with the latest partnership between renowned sneaker customizer Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone and the candy bar Twix.

To celebrate the rollout of Twix’s new Cookies & Creme bars, the brand has unveiled a limited-edition Twix x The Shoe Surgeon sneaker inspired by the Air Jordan 1. While the sneaker is indeed a custom iteration of the popular Jordan model, Jordan Brand does not appear to be part of the project.

The upper uses corduroy fabric on the outer layer that can be cut or torn away to reveal smooth white patent leather for the creme center and black and white stingray leather inspired by the crunchy cookie bits.

“Twix Cookies & Creme pairs one of America’s most popular cookie flavors with its most popular cookie bar, creating a crave-worthy treat that appeals to loyal Twix fans and welcomes new consumers to the brand,” said Twix brand director, Michelle Deignan. “Our sneaker collaboration brings our new flavor to life in a fresh, unexpected way, one that celebrates the relevance of cookies & creme within sneaker culture and the left and right roots of our brand.”

According to the brand, lucky fans will have an opportunity to pick up a pair for free starting in February during in-store and online drop events. Further instructions have yet to be announced but will be revealed through the brand and store social channels in the days leading up the event on Twitter and Instagram.

Want more?

Steph Curry’s New Under Armour Shoe Takes Inspiration From African American History Museum

Why Virgil Abloh’s Latest Louis Vuitton Collection Will Have You on Cloud Nine Leaked Images Offer a Look Ahead to 2 New Yeezy Boost 350 V2s Being Released in Spring