Adidas Signs Tua Tagovailoa Ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft

College football standout Tua Tagovailoa is now an Adidas athlete.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback, who is projected to be a top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft that kicks off Thursday, signed with the athletic powerhouse, the company announced today. Terms of the deal were not revealed.

“Since early in my career, one thing that stood out to me about Adidas is that they always treated me like family. I’m excited to know that I’ll have family by my side through this new phase of my career.” Tagovailoa said in a statement.

Tagovailoa — who led the Crimson Tide to a College Football Playoff National Championship win in 2018 — is the newest member of Adidas’ stacked ambassador roster. Other NFL superstars that are signed with the Three Stripes include Super Bowl 54 champion Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl 50 champion Von Miller of the Denver Broncos and Super Bowl 45 champion Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

The quarterback is the latest Alabama athlete to sign with Adidas, as his former receiver, Henry Ruggs III, joined the brand in early March. Ruggs ran the 40-yard dash in an impressive 4.27 seconds at the 2020 NFL Draft Combine — the fastest of all players at the this year’s event.

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and can be watched via ESPN, the NFL Network and ABC.

