Travis Scott Surprise Released His Nike SB Dunk Low Sneakers Yesterday — and They Sold Out Fast

Fans continue to go crazy for Travis Scott’s Nike sneaker collaborations, and the latest drop was no exception.

The “Highest in the Room” rapper surprise released a batch of his Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers yesterday via Shop.travisscott.com, and the kicks quickly sold out. The style has a $150 price tag.

CACTUS JACK FOR NIKE SB

RELEASING TODAY EXCLUSIVELY ON https://t.co/OienOPZhTC

SELECT NIKE SB DOORS 2/29 🌵🛹 pic.twitter.com/RNBwSFDEu1 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 22, 2020

The Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low features a mix of patterns across the upper, with dark navy paisley panels flanked by intricate plaid and a khaki toe box. The shoe has contrasting dusty pink and black Swoosh logos on opposite sides of the upper, a cream midsole, a light brown outsole and thick white rope-style laces. The shoes are finished with Scott’s signature Cactus Jack branding at the tongue.

The front view of the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low. CREDIT: Stadium Goods

Fans had to act fast to nab a pair of Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Lows from the hip-hop star’s site, as the shoes were out of stock within hours of going up online. However, they will have another chance to get the shoes at retail value: Select Nike SB stores will be stocking the kicks beginning on Feb. 29.

For those who don’t want to wait a week, there’s always the option of shopping the resale market. On StockX.com, the silhouette is trading for upward of $1,000, with prices varying slightly depending upon size.

