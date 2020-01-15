Travis Scott’s Upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low Reportedly Releasing Next Month

Travis Scott arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

As the anticipation surrounding the launch of Travis Scott’s Nike SB Dunk Low continues to build up, new images along with rumored release information of the collaboration have surfaced.

Thanks to @yeezymic on Instagram, a closer look at the highly-anticipated shoe has been revealed. Similar to teaser shots seen on Scott’s Instagram account last month, the low-cut model has a bevy of earthy tones, including a light brown upper that’s mixed with dark brown side panels and covered with his signature “Cactus Jack” graphics. The shoe is also expected to feature tearaway panels on the upper that feature a separate design underneath the base layer.

Scott’s love for the Swoosh’s popular skateboarding model has been well-documented. In fact, he was spotted wearing the ultra-rare “Paris” SB Dunk Low on his 28th birthday last year, which is currently reselling for over $20,000.

While an official release has not yet been confirmed by both Scott or the brand, leaker py_rates has now reported that Scott’s SB Dunk Low will release on Feb. 29 on Nike.com as well as at select Nike SB retailers for $150.

Want more?

Why Nike Just Donated $5 Million to the Obama Foundation

Everything You Need to Know About the WNBA’s Historic New Deal

Virgil Abloh’s Air Jordan Collab Spotted on the Runway During His Return to Off-White