Travis Scott’s Upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low Reportedly Releasing Next Month

By Victor Deng
Travis Scott arrives for the premiere of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 22 July 2019. The movie opens in the US on 26 July 2019.Premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019
Travis Scott arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."
As the anticipation surrounding the launch of Travis Scott’s Nike SB Dunk Low continues to build up, new images along with rumored release information of the collaboration have surfaced.

Thanks to @yeezymic on Instagram, a closer look at the highly-anticipated shoe has been revealed. Similar to teaser shots seen on Scott’s Instagram account last month, the low-cut model has a bevy of earthy tones, including a light brown upper that’s mixed with dark brown side panels and covered with his signature “Cactus Jack” graphics. The shoe is also expected to feature tearaway panels on the upper that feature a separate design underneath the base layer.

Scott’s love for the Swoosh’s popular skateboarding model has been well-documented. In fact, he was spotted wearing the ultra-rare “Paris” SB Dunk Low on his 28th birthday last year, which is currently reselling for over $20,000.

ts sb dunk 100%

While an official release has not yet been confirmed by both Scott or the brand, leaker py_rates has now reported that Scott’s SB Dunk Low will release on Feb. 29 on Nike.com as well as at select Nike SB retailers for $150.

