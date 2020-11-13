Travis Scott Is Giving Away His Nike Dunk Low ‘Cactus Jack’ x PlayStation Collaboration

Travis Scott is going to make some sneaker fans very happy — five, to be exact.

Last night, after the debut of the “A Travis Scott + Cactus Jack Experience — PS5: Unboxing Reimagined,” the rap megastar revealed release info for his Nike Dunk Low “Cactus Jack” x PlayStation collaboration on his website, Travisscott.com. The post revealed an opportunity for five fans to be gifted the shoe.

According to the website, the entry period is Nov. 12-13, you have to be 18 years old or older to enter, and no purchase is necessary. Also, the post stated the promotion is not sponsored by Nike or PlayStation, and people who are selected will be emailed by Nike, SNKRS and Cactus Jack representatives within 14 days of the date of entry. (Emails will not be sent out to people who were not selected.)

Prior to the PS5 experience, Scott shared an image of the shoes alongside the gaming console on Instagram with the caption “Mad Jaxx TS5.” The Nike Dunk Low features the same reverse Swoosh branding that he used on his Air Jordan 1 collaboration and PlayStation branding near the heel. Images shared on the website later would reveal “Sony” stitched into each heel, as well as “PlayStation” on the bottom in both English and Japanese.

Aside from the sneaker reveal, the website has an array of apparel and other merchandise for sale including both short- and long-sleeved T-shirts, hoodies, a varsity jacket, a bean bag chair, do not disturb door hangers and much more.

