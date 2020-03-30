Here’s When Travis Scott’s Next Nike Collaboration May Be Releasing

Leaks surrounding the release information for Travis Scott’s next Nike collaboration have surfaced.

According to sneaker leaker account @py_rates on Instagram, the mega rap star’s upcoming Air Max 270 React in the “Cactus Trails” colorway is expected to launch on May 1 and will retail for $170. (Nike has not confirmed the release info.)

The shoe features a light brown mesh upper that’s contrasted by a dark brown toe cap, a chenille ankle collar and the signature “Cactus Jack” branding on the heel’s pull tab. Completing the look is a brown React-cushioned midsole with a large Max Air unit at the heel.

Scott was also spotted wearing an alternate version of this collab on Instagram and the main difference is reverse Swoosh branding on the sides that resembles his coveted Air Jordan 1 collab that released last year.

Although the release info has not been revealed by Nike, the Air Max 270 React “Cactus Trails” will reportedly be sold on the SNKRS app and at select Nike Sportswear boutiques.

In related Nike news, the brand has announced last week that its retail stores across the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Western Europe will remain closed until further notice due to the current coronavirus outbreak. However, its digital shopping platforms including Nike.com, the SNKRS app and the Nike app will continue to remain fully operational.

