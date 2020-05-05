Travis Scott’s Nike Air Max 270 React Collab Reportedly Gets a New Release Date

Travis Scott arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

The reported release date for rap megastar Travis Scott’s upcoming Nike Air Max 270 React collab has changed multiple times, and new potential info hit social media late last night.

The Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React “Cactus Trails” is reportedly now releasing on May 29, according to sneaker leak account @py_rates on Instagram. The account also stated the price point for the sneaker is $170.

On March 29, @py_rates stated in an Instagram post that the highly-anticipated shoe was slated to drop May 1.

The Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React “Cactus Trails,” an intentionally distressed look, is executed in a light cream, starfish and dark hazel color palette. It features Nike’s latest plush React cushioning technology, which launched in June 2017 in the basketball category and has since been featured in several running and lifestyle silhouettes.

Although the release date has changed multiple times, there are pairs available for purchase now on the resale market for fans who aren’t interested in waiting any longer. StockX, for instance, has the lowest ask listed at $1,500 and the highest bid at $1,025. And on GOAT, pairs start at $760 with no box and top off at $2,000.

The rapper has created some of Nike and Jordan Brand’s most beloved collaborations, including his take on iconic sneakers including the Air Jordan 1, the Air Force 1 and the Dunk SB Low.