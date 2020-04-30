How to Win Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React ‘Cactus Trails’ Sneakers for Free

Anticipation is growing for the next installment in Travis Scott’s Nike collaboration, and fans are gearing up to buy them.

The rapper’s new Nike Air Max 270 React iteration in the “Cactus Trails” colorway launches tomorrow and will retail for $170. The shoe’s focal points include a light brown mesh upper contrasted by a dark brown toe cap, a chenille ankle collar and signature “Cactus Jack” branding on the heel’s pull tab. Finishing off the look is a brown React-cushioned midsole with a large Max Air unit at the heel.

The pairs are reportedly set to release on the SNKRS app and at select Nike retailers as well as at resale site StockX, which already has pairs listed for up to $25,000 for rarer sizes; GOAT also has pairs up for grabs, too, with prices reaching up to $2,000.

For those who don’t want to fork up the cash to cover the resale price of the new style, fans can also enter to win a pair thanks to pizza restaurant &pizza’s newest venture, &gaming, which gives away specialty items on a weekly basis announced across Instagram.

The sweepstakes for the Nike Air Max270 React “Cactus Trails” runs from Friday through Monday, May 4; fans can enter to win a pair by texting the words “#cactustrails” along with their shoe size and their favorite lyric to 200-03. The winner will be announced on Tuesday morning.

When it comes to Travis Scott and launches, though, you always have to stay on your toes. In February, he surprise-released his Nike SB Dunk Low via Shop.travisscott.com, and the kicks quickly sold out before select Nike stores stocked the style at retail price weeks later.

