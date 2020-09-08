McDonalds Reveals a Commercial With Travis Scott — and He’s Wearing His Air Jordan 1

McDonald’s released a commercial today promoting Travis Scott’s new meal. And, of course, the rap megastar had his beloved Air Jordan 1 collab laced up in the video.

The 30-second animated clip launched to promote the $6 meal, which consists of a Quarter Pounder with Cheese with bacon and lettuce, medium Fries with barbecue sauce and Sprite with ice. In the video, a toy version of Scott — which resembles the one featured on his “Rodeo” album cover — broke down the meal while wearing his Air Jordan 1 High collab, which released in May 2019 with a the brown, black and sail color palette. (Pairs of the shoe are available on the resale market now, including StockX, which has pairs with a low asking price of $1,059.)

Aside from the meal, McDonald’s confirmed on Sept. 3 that Scott also designed custom apparel for the fast food chain’s crew. Also, McDonald’s revealed on its website that there is a Cactus Jack x McDonald’s merch collection, which links to the rapper’s online store. (At the moment, Travisscott.com is asking for visitors to enter an email address for updates.)

“Everyone has a favorite McDonald’s meal, no matter who you are,” McDonald’s U.S. chief marketing officer Morgan Flatley said in a statement. “Travis is a true McDonald’s fan having grown up visiting our restaurants in Houston, not to mention one of the biggest musical acts and cultural icons in the world. This is the first time in nearly 30 years we’ve introduced a superstar’s name to our menu — we’re excited to bring the Travis Scott Meal to a McDonald’s near you starting next week.”

Scott’s meal arrived at McDonald’s locations today and will be available until Oct. 4. McDonald’s confirmed the rapper and the restaurant chain will also explore opportunities to support charitable organizations throughout the month.