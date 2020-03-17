Tom Brady Has a Lot of Endorsements — See Them Here

As the longest-serving NFL quarterback, it’s no surprise that Tom Brady has a lot of endorsements.

Brady has a reported net worth of $180 million, much of that earned from off-the-field endeavors. Despite his high-earning status, the future Hall of Famer has less to his name than supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen, who reportedly is worth around $380 million.

Among the New England Patriot star’s more recent endorsements are Aston Martin — he was signed to promote a car worth more than $200,000 — and Tag Heuer, the high-end watch company. Brady also has a deal with beer company Sam Adams, which released a limited-edition brew in honor of this season’s Super Bowl run.

In the footwear and apparel space, Brady has struck deals with well-known brands like Under Armour, Ugg and Foot Locker.

While the NFL’s jerseys are made by Nike, Brady takes to the field in cleats manufactured by UA. The specific model he wears is the UA Spine Fierce MC-B.

Tom Brady playing at Super Bowl LI in Under Armour cleats. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Baltimore-based brand signed a multiyear deal with the quarterback in 2010.

“Tom Brady represents a lot of what Under Armour is all about,” founder and CEO Kevin Plank said in a statement announcing the endorsement. “He’s humble and hungry and continues to be focused on winning and getting better every single day.”

The 41-year-old teamed up with Ugg a year later, in 2011, when the brand aimed to break further into the men’s segment.

Tom Brady in the Ugg fall ’16 “Do Nothing” ad campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The 5-time Super Bowl champion reportedly earned $14 million last year through these endorsement deals — and with his Patriots contract extended through next season, there’s still plenty of chances for him to sign new deals.

