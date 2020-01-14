Timberland ‘Nature Needs Heroes’ Star Dominique Drakeford Shares the Biggest Sustainability Misconceptions

Timberland has recruited eco-friendly leaders to support its sustainability initiatives in the past, most recently with its “Nature Needs Heroes” campaign featuring community-oriented environmental activists. Since its debut in September 2019, the brand continues to engage with local heroes, including one of its newest ambassadors: eco-conscious style advocate and educator Dominique Drakeford. The New York native, who is the chief curator of the blog Melanin & Sustainable Style and co-founder of the organization Sustainable Brooklyn (which hosts speaking engagements and volunteering opportunities), is focused on including black and brown indigenous communities in the eco-friendly conversation. She teamed with Timberland because of its importance to both street culture and the environment, making it an ideal partner to help carry out her mission. “They are about real people and real change just like I am. A big thing is the creative messaging around that,” Drakeford told FN. “Timberland does a great job of creating messaging across generations, across various people, and is using that to fight for the planet and social change.” Because of their aligned values, Timberland will feature Drakeford in the second season of “Nature Needs Heroes,” which rolls out Jan. 23. She is one of six new activists included.
Below, Drakeford talks sustainability goals, motivation and more.
MY SUSTAINABILITY GOALS FOR 2020: “Redefining sustainability to be more deeply enriched into regenerative thought and giving agency to black and brown indigenous communities who were inherently sustainable.”
BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION CONCERNING SUSTAINABILITY: “Most people are already sustainable in various ways and don’t even know it, such as reusing a baggy or washing aluminum they already had or reusing a jar.”
WHAT MOTIVATES ME: “Affirmations from my community, studying the work of my ancestors and the beauty of nature itself.”
HOW FASHION CAN FUEL SUSTAINABILITY: “Fashion is one of the most political forms of communication and is culturally rich. It can be used as a vehicle to create political change on various fronts.”
PEOPLE I LOOK UP TO: “Artists, youth activists, published authors and everyday people who are working locally to create circularity among themselves.”
