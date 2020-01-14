Timberland ‘Nature Needs Heroes’ Star Dominique Drakeford Shares the Biggest Sustainability Misconceptions

MY SUSTAINABILITY GOALS FOR 2020: “Redefining sustainability to be more deeply enriched into regenerative thought and giving agency to black and brown indigenous communities who were inherently sustainable.”

BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION CONCERNING SUSTAINABILITY: “Most people are already sustainable in various ways and don’t even know it, such as reusing a baggy or washing aluminum they already had or reusing a jar.”

WHAT MOTIVATES ME: “Affirmations from my community, studying the work of my ancestors and the beauty of nature itself.”

HOW FASHION CAN FUEL SUSTAINABILITY: “Fashion is one of the most political forms of communication and is culturally rich. It can be used as a vehicle to create political change on various fronts.”

PEOPLE I LOOK UP TO: “Artists, youth activists, published authors and everyday people who are working locally to create circularity among themselves.”

