The Rock Gifts a New Jersey Fire Department His New Under Armour Shoe

The latest signature training shoe for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is in stores now, however a New Jersey fire department didn’t have to visit a nearby retailer to get a pair.

The musclebound actor shared a video on Instagram yesterday with a truck arriving at the Ridgefield Fire Department filled with boxes of his Under Armour Project Rock 3 training shoe. Johnson sent the shoes along with a thank you note.

“Glad you (bad asses) got my note – Ridgefield Fire Department @ridgefieldparkfirenj ✍🏽 😉

A very small way of us saying, THANK YOU to you guys and all our first responders across our country,” Johnson shared on Instagram. “I see you and we’re grateful to you for always taking care of our families and communities. Stay safe, stay healthy. Love and respect – DJ. And enjoy my new @projectrock @underarmour #PR3s 👟 #badasses #jerseystrong #firstrespondersstrong.”

The Under Armour Project Rock 3 arrived via UA.com, at UA Brand Houses and in select retailers on Sept. 3 in men, women and grade school sizing. The sneakers retail for $140, with grade school sizing coming with a $120 price tag.

Under Armour said Johnson designed the shoe with the brand with comfort and stability in mind, and to achieve this, the brand equipped the performance style with its latest innovations. The tech includes UA TriBase, which was added to offer greater ground contact and to promote natural motion, and soft and energy-returning Hovr cushioning.

Under Armour Project Rock 3. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

A predominantly white colorway of the Under Armour Project Rock 3. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour