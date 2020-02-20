The Rock and Under Armour Reveal First Project Rock Collection of 2020

The Rock for Under Armour's campaign for the first Project Rock collection of 2020.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Under Armour unveiled today the first Project Rock collection of 2020, dubbed “The Work,” and featured in the product selection is a new colorway of his PR2 training shoe.

The new-look PR2 is executed with a military feel with a predominantly deep Army green upper that extends to the front half of the midsole and a light brown shade on the heel and back half of the midsole. Under Armour employed orange hits on sections of the upper and outsole for contrast and added The Rock’s Brahma Bull branding on the heel in black.

The latest PR2 colorway is available now via UA.com for $140. The sneakers can also be picked up in UA Brand Houses and at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“My new collection is built for the hardest workers in the room. I don’t care how old you are, what you do for a living, or what your bank account says. This collection is designed for the ones who know that success comes one way — through the work,” Johnson said in a statement.

Aside from the new PR2 colorway, the collection features gym apparel utilizing Under Armour’s quick drying and stretchy UA Charged Cotton tech for men, women and kids. To launch the collection, Under Armour enlisted Project Rock ambassador and alpine skier Lindsey Vonn for a campaign showcasing her, intense work ethic in the gym.

