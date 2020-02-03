Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Rock Wears Sneakers From an Unexpected Brand During a Super Bowl 54 Promo Ad

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has several collections with Under Armour via his Project Rock venture. However, the musclebound celebrity wore an unexpected brand in the Super Bowl 54 promo video.

Johnson wore sneakers from Swiss brand On, a company with roots in performance running and outdoor footwear. The multihyphenate talent wore the On Cloud X in the clip, a road-ready style with the brand’s CloudTec outsole built for explosive multidirectional movement and lightweight Zero-Gravity foam cushioning.

Although The Rock was wearing On in the Super Bowl 54 promo, his line with Under Armour is still available on the brand’s website, and he has shared videos wearing UA apparel and footwear as recently as today in a clip alongside Oprah Winfrey.

Although Johnson was spotted in the brand today, he isn’t the only celebrity fan of On. Tennis icon Roger Federer, a former longtime Nike athlete, announced a partnership with the label in November 2019.

