Happy Birthday, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: A Look at How He Celebrated and His Latest Under Armour Shoe

Happy birthday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The beloved musclebound actor turned 48-years old today, receiving love on social media from his closest friends in the business, including comedian and frequent co-star on the big screen Kevin Hart (who added some colorful language at the end of his Instagram post sure to elicit some laughs).

He also celebrated not just his birthday, but all March, April and May birthdays, with a toast with fans via Instagram on the Teremana account, the tequila company he founded. “This Dos De Mana we celebrate you!” the company wrote on Instagram today.



Although you may have celebrated with Johnson via Instagram, you know the famed gym fanatic will be clanging and banging in iron paradise on Sunday. And if you want to do the same, you can always do it in his Under Armour training sneakers.

Under Armour revealed Johnson’s second shoe, the UA Project Rock 2, in June 2019. The tech-loaded style features the brand’s energy-returning Hovr cushioning, and its Tribase technology, made to provide stability and flexibility by bending and moving with the wearer and a midfoot TPU and external heel counter to keep the foot locked in.

The Under Armour UA Project Rock 2 is available in men’s and women’s sizing for $140 via UA.com. It is also available in grade school sizing for $120.

Under Armour Project Rock 2 training shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

