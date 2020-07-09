The North Face Launching Free Program for Kids Missing Summer Camp This Year

With summer camps closed throughout the U.S. due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, The North Face has found a way to virtually bring the outdoors to kids everywhere.

This month will mark the debut of The North Face Summer Base Camp, a free two-week virtual summer camp with online and offline programming from several of the brand’s athlete ambassadors. The program features three interactive half-day activities per week, hosted by The North Face athletes, that will include a video tutorial and instruction on how to complete the activity.

The goals of the camp, The North Face said, are to introduce kids and parents to exploration, offer education on a range of topics and hone the skills that could help kids become more curious.

The theme of week one is “Local Exploration,” with the focus on exploring and learning the world that is right outside their doors.

The first week will include three events starting with “Adventure Photography With Jimmy Chin” on July 20. Participants will learn how to make pinhole cameras and take great photographs from the famed photographer and mountaineer. The week’s other two days of events are “Geometric Designs With Nina Williams” on July 22, where kids will learn about natural formed patterns and how to create things with items that can be found in their backyard; and “Snacks to Pack With Ashima Shiraishi” on July 24 where virtual campers will get tips on how to make healthy and delicious food for the trail with the climber.

The second week’s theme is “Natural Wonders of the World.” During this week, virtual campers will learn skills that could be used anywhere they travel.

Programming for the second week kicks off on July 27 with “Mapmaking With Coree Woltering.” Here, the ultrarunner teaches kids how to make maps and navigational tricks. Then on July 29, The North Face will offer “Survival Skills With Manoah Ainuu” where the climber will discuss six skills for surviving in the wilderness. Finally, the programs will come to an end on July 31 with “Backyard Basecamp with Hilaree Nelson,” with the ski mountaineer discussing the experience of climbing Mount Everest and showing campers how to build and pack for at-home base camps.

Families can register online for The North Face Summer Base Camp starting today.