Jordan Brand Continues ‘The Last Dance’ Conversation with Celebrities on Instagram Live

The first two installments of “The Last Dance” aired last night and Jordan Brand is continuing the conversation surrounding the event on social media today, something the namesake label of NBA icon Michael Jordan will do weekly.

Each Monday at 12 p.m. ET, ESPN reporter Sage Steele will host “The Encore,” a conversation via Instagram Live on the @jumpman23 account with people in sports and entertainment who are affiliated with the label. The conversations, according to Jordan Brand, will consist of commentary on the documentary, the influence Jordan had on their careers and industries and how the iconic athlete’s on-court dominance influenced culture off the court.

The first two guests on “The Encore” are actor Mark Wahlberg and NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

Aside from “The Encore,” the company will also team up with people in sports and entertainment for Twitter takeovers via the @jumpman23 account to provide commentary during each Sunday’s episodes and it will host different family members Wednesdays on Instagram to offer inspiration and education in a series called “The Family.”

For the sneaker community, Jordan Brand will encourage people every Friday to share photos of their favorite Jordans on social media using the hashtag #INMYJS. It will share select images on its @jumpman23 channels “The Encore” series.

“The Last Dance” debuted last night and will air two episodes every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN.com and the ESPN app. The 10-part documentary will conclude on May 17.

Want more?

Air Jordan 5 ‘Fire Red’ Sells Out Instantly During ‘The Last Dance’ — but You Can Still Buy a Pair

NBA Star Blake Griffin Dominates an Outdoor Workout In Air Jordans

eBay Launches Michael Jordan Store Ahead of ‘The Last Dance’