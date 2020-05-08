The Hundreds and Liz Beecroft Collaborate to Highlight the Importance of Mental Health

The push for a mentally healthier society has never looked better.

To emphasize the importance of mental health, pioneering streetwear brand The Hundreds and famed sneaker collector Liz Beecroft, who is also a social worker and psychotherapist, teamed up to deliver the “Adam Feelings” T-shirt. The shirt was also created to celebrate the people who dedicated their lives to helping others.

The black T-shirt features The Hundreds’ iconic Adam Bomb logo in various states of “feels.” The inspiration behind the design comes from old classroom and therapy office posters used to identify feelings.

“Last year, my friend Liz Beecroft and I started talking about doing something together to help raise awareness on the subject for May, [which is] Mental Health Awareness Month,” The Hundreds co-founder and CEO Bobby Hundreds, whose real name is Bobby Kim, said in a statement. “She wanted something Adam Bomb-driven and the first thing I thought of were those old school posters in therapy offices and classrooms of cartoons to help diagnose your feelings. I’ve been very resistant over the years to not draw Adam Bomb with varied facial expressions. So, just in that sense, this is a big deal.”

The Hundreds x Liz Beecroft “Adam Feelings” T-shirt. CREDIT: Courtesy

The Hundreds x Liz Beecroft “Adam Feelings” T-shirt drops on May 11 via The Hundreds app and its online shop, TheHundreds.com. The shirt will retail for $39. The two will also donate proceeds from sales of the shirt to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, a grassroots mental health organization that works to build better lives for millions of Americans impacted by mental illness.

“Words can’t describe how excited I am to continue spreading awareness on a topic that’s really important to me for a community that means a lot to me with a brand that enforces community within streetwear,” Beecroft said in an email statement. “It’s always been my goal to help relieve the stigma of mental health and partnering with The Hundreds on this great initiative does exactly that.”

Although the collaboration doesn’t include footwear, both The Hundreds and Beecroft are beloved in the sneaker world. The latest collaborative collection from The Hundreds is with Puma and features several shoes including the RS-Pure, the Palace Guard, the Performer Mid, the Clyde and the Leadcat. For Beecroft, she teamed up with Nike in August 2019 for the mental health-inspired Air Max 270 React “In My Feels,” which sold out quickly after its release.