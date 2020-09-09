Vans & Supreme’s Fall Sneaker Collection Refreshes Classic Styles

Supreme and Vans reunited once more to bring a new selection of skate-style sneakers ahead of fall.

The Supreme x Vans fall ’20 collection includes revitalized takes on two Vans classic silhouettes, the Old Skool Pro and the Half Cab Pro. The styles release on Sept. 10 followed by a release in Japan on Sept. 12, all at SupremeNewYork.com.

Offered in black, blue and white colorways, the new Old Skool Pro combines elements from both skate and street style trends, coating the uppers in a mix of premium suede and canvas materials. Including the signature Vans stripe across both the lateral and medial sides, the sneakers come adorned with a new take on the Supreme logo; the brand’s name covers the side panels in a cross-hatch style with exposed stitching for a raw appeal. The style is completed with a black vulcanized outsole for all three colorways.

Supreme x Vans for fall ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

Watch on FN

Supreme x Vans Old Skool Pro for fall ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

Supreme x Vans Old Skool Pro for fall ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

Supreme x Vans Old Skool Pro for fall ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

The Half Cab Pro follows a similar route as its Old Skool counterpart with crossed Supreme logos peeking out from under suede overlays. Also set atop black outsoles, the style adds in more graphic flair with its addition of the silhouette’s patches on both the tongue and lateral shaft. The design comes complete with a black interior lining and padded collar, also available in black, blue and white colorways.

Supreme x Vans Half Cab Pro for fall ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

Supreme x Vans Half Cab Pro for fall ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

Supreme x Vans Half Cab Pro for fall ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

Vans and Supreme have been collaborating on must-have footwear styles for years, with one of their most beloved capsules dropping in 2016. The mix of signature checkered sneakers once retailed around $100 to $110 but now can resell for upwards of $2,500 depending on the silhouette and colorway.

Most recently, the two skate powerhouses released a collection for summer ’20 that included a mix of Sk8-Hi and Slip-On sneakers.