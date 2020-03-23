Supreme and Timberland Are Collaborating On an Unexpected Silhouette

Supreme and Timberland’s longstanding relationship is continuing into 2020 with the brands announcing another collaboration, which is being released this week.

Having first teamed up in 2006, some of the duo’s notable collabs include fresh takes on Timberland’s classic 6-inch boot, the Chukka Boot, the Field Boot and others. For this project, the Euro Hiker Low Boot will be the centerpiece of the collection.

The new-look Euro Hiker Low is offered in three distinct colorways including yellow, red and black. The upper makes use of premium patent leather that’s paired with a soft nylon sock liner and recycled rubber tooling.

The footwear will be accompanied by four iterations of a crewneck sweater and a 6-panel hat in six colors.

The latest Supreme x Timberland Euro Hiker Lows will drop exclusively at Supreme and will be available in its online shop on March 26. Another launch in its Japan stores will follow on March 28. Retail pricing has not been revealed.

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, Supreme has announced that its stores in the U.S., U.K. and France are temporarily shut. In the meantime, the company has waived shipping fees on all orders of more than $150.

