Is Supreme Releasing a Fundraising T-Shirt to Support People Affected by the Coronavirus?

Brands across footwear and fashion are doing their part to fight the spread of the coronavirus and to help those affected by it. And Supreme is reportedly going to help as well.

According to @supreme_leaks_news on Instagram, the streetwear standout is set to release a fundraising T-shirt with the profits going to relief efforts to help people impacted by COVID-19. Although the account stated a charitable T-shirt will soon hit the market, the design was not revealed.

News of the charitable T-shirt has not yet been confirmed by Supreme.

Several brands in the sportswear space have recently revealed significant contributions to slow the spread of the coronavirus and help those who are affected by it.

On Friday, New Balance said in a statement that it will make protective face mask prototypes in its Lawrence, Mass., manufacturing facility in response to the coronavirus crisis to meet the increasing demand for them. The company revealed the news to its fans on social media, sharing an image of a mask with “Made shoes yesterday. Making masks today.” written underneath.

On its third-quarter earnings call Tuesday, frequent Supreme collaborator Nike revealed that it is working with the Oregon Health & Science University to determine how best it can help. One step the company is taking is the prototyping of protective face shields for nurses and doctors who are treating patients infected with the coronavirus.

