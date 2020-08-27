×
First Look at Supreme’s Potential Next Nike Air Max Plus Collab

By Victor Deng
A new sneaker collaboration between Supreme and Nike is potentially on the way.

Instagram user @soleseekersgurnee shared images for the skatewear-turned-streetwear brand’s upcoming Air Max Plus collab, and social media talk says that it’s expected to hit retail soon. The shoe will wear a black-based neoprene upper for breathability that is paired with hot pink and red accents throughout the overlays. Adding to the bold look is the yellow mini Swoosh branding on the sides, while Supreme’s signature box logo is stamped on the tongue and footbed.

Supreme x Nike Air Max Plus First Look 👀

According to sneaker leaker social media account @py_rates, Supreme’s Nike Air Max Plus collab will be releasing in three colorways including “University Red/Varsity Maize,” “Hyper Grape/Varsity Maize” and a stealthy “Black/Black” makeup. At time of press, the brand’s have yet to announce the release details, however all three iterations are reportedly expected to arrive this holiday season on Supremenewyork.com and at Supreme stores.

In related Nike news, Undefeated is releasing a new Nike Kobe 5 Protro “What If?” pack today in honor of the late NBA icon Kobe Bryant.

