Supreme x Air Jordan 1 High Rumored to Come in 2021

A possible Supreme x Air Jordan collab is coming in 2021. The Supreme x Air Jordan 1 High will pay homage to the original Supreme/Nike Dunk-Hi that released in 2003. It will feature the same Star Wars graphic with Croc textures in Varsity Red, University Blue and College Orange colorways. The star print design is a fun piece that can be added to any collection.

This follows hot on the heels of Nike’s release of the sustainable Space Hippie line that included the 01, 02 and 03 models in a vibrant “Volt” collection.

While Supreme is best known for its box logo tees, five-panel caps and skate decks, this isn’t the first time it has entered the shoe game. Supreme was Nike SB’s first official collaboration in 2003. It was the first time that the black/cement colorway from the Air Jordan 3 appeared on another shoe. The collection from 03 featured extra shoelaces and a gold “Supreme” lace lock.

In 2015, Jordan teamed up with Supreme to release three popular Jordan 5 colorways. Last month, Nike announced its collab with Supreme on the Air Max Goadome. The shoes will be offered in black/black and fire red/black colorways for a retail price of $190 each.

Watch on FN

Celebrities such as Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky have collaborated with Supreme x Nike in the past.

As of now, the expected release date only states 2021.