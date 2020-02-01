How to Watch 2020 Super Bowl and Halftime Show Livestream for Free

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off on Sunday at the 54th Super Bowl in Miami. The game airs on Fox at 6:30 p.m. E.T.

Below, we’ve answered all the questions you may have about the game itself, as well as how to watch the accompanying halftime livestream for free.

How to Watch the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl airs live on Fox at 6:30 p.m. E.T. from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

You can livestream the game on FoxSports.com as well as the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps for free. YouTubeTV subscribers can also watch the broadcast from their subscription, as well as subscribers of Hulu with Live TV and FuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Who Is Playing?

The Kansas City Chiefs are led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coached by Andy Reid; they’re up against the San Francisco 49ers with head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Who Is Performing?

Demi Lovato is set to sing the National Anthem and the halftime show stars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Who Is Calling the Game?

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck will be announcing the game from the broadcast booth, with Chris Myers and Erin Andrews reporting live from the sidelines.

What About the Commercials?

Beyond the game itself, the Super Bowl is known for its top-of-the-line commercials starring major celebrities and brands.

Certain ads have already been released beforehand like Chris Evans, John Krasinski and Rachel Dratch along with former Red Sox star David “Big Papi” Ortiz in Hyundai’s newest Boston-inspired commercial.

Molly Ringwald stars in Avocados from Mexico’s newest ad in a shopping network-style clip.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend steal the show at a party hosted by Genesis.

And Lil Nas X and Sam Elliot have an old Western showdown over Cool Ranch Doritos.

