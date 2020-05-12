Stussy’s Next Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 Collab Is Releasing Exclusively Online

The lateral side of the Stussy x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 in "Black."

Stussy has confirmed its latest Nike collaboration is releasing this week and fans can purchase a pair in one place.

The streetwear brand took to Instagram yesterday to share the release details regarding its Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 “Black/Cool Grey” collab, which will be available exclusively on Stussy’s website Friday. This new color scheme, which appears to be the final Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 collaboration between the two, is executed in a tonal black textile mesh upper that’s contrasted by a gray foam midsole including a caged Air Zoom unit at the heel.

The brands first teamed up to collaborate on the archival running model in March for the “Pure Platinum” and “Fossil” makeups. Both pairs are currently reselling on StockX for around $246 and $305, respectively.

The latest Stussy x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 “Black/Cool Grey” is releasing exclusively on Stussy.com on Friday starting at 1 p.m. ET. It will retail for $160.

In related Stussy x Nike news, the brands are also rumored to be dropping a new Air Zoom Spiridon KK collab after a first look at the model surfaced on social media last month.