StockX Celebrates Air Max Day with Its ‘Buy to Win’ Sneaker Giveaway

Air Max Day is almost here and StockX is celebrating by giving fans a chance to add a few coveted releases to their collection in the company’s “Buy to Win” giveaway — which is happening right now.

For a chance to win, shoppers must make a purchase on StockX of $50 or more and enter the promo code “AIRMAXDAY” at checkout. By doing so, you will be automatically entered to win one of five Air Max sneaker prizes. The sneakers that could be won include the upcoming Air Max 90 “Reverse Duck Camo,” the Air Max 1/97 “Sean Wotherspoon,” the Atmos x Air Max 1 “Elephant,” the Air Max 97 “Shanghai Kaleidoscope” and the Air Max LD-Zero “Hiroshi Fujiwara.”

There will be 10 winners in total including five from the U.S. and five from other eligible countries including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Denmark, Switzerland, China and Canada (excluding Quebec). This promotion will end tomorrow at 12 p.m ET. Click here for the full rules of the giveaway.

Nike’s Air Max Day is observed by sneakerheads annually on March 26, an homage to the original Air Max 1 release date in 1987. For this year’s celebrations, the Swoosh revealed its lineup of Air Max releases, which is headlined by the debut of the Air Max 2090 that releases tomorrow.

We’re here to help you add some Air to your Springtime fits 😎 Now through 3/26 at 12pm EDT, use promo code AIRMAXDAY with any $50 purchase, and you’ll be entered to win one of the five hottest Air Max releases. Which one are you picking if you win? https://t.co/ABxXyJHVMp pic.twitter.com/Wy4D2UMtIf — StockX (@stockx) March 24, 2020

Want more?

Travis Scott Reveals a Sample of His Nike SB Dunk Low on Instagram