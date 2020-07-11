Steph Curry Honors Breonna Taylor With His Golf Shoes at the American Century Championship

Steph Curry used his golf shoes yesterday to honor the late Breonna Taylor at the American Century Championship.

Taking place in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, the three-time NBA champion stepped onto the green during the celebrity golf tournament in a set of custom dual-tone Under Armour golf shoes featuring a painted image of Breonna Taylor above the words “Say Her Name” on the right shoe. On the left foot, the late EMT’s name was repeated across the toe with a Black Lives Matter hostage added onto the midsole.

Taylor was shot eight times and killed on March 13 when three Louisville Metro Police Department officers entered her Louisville apartment. The officers used a no-knock search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation, however no drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment. The family of Taylor has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the three officers and have also joined the hundreds of thousands protesting for their arrest.

Steph honoring Breonna Taylor on his golf shoes during the American Century Championship pic.twitter.com/lHrsqkr8Ot — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 10, 2020

Curry is one of many athletes who have spoken out against Taylor’s death as well as the death of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. Floyd was killed on May 25 in Minneapolis by white police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest. Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23 in Glynn County, Ga., by Travis McMichael and his father Gregory.

These three killings sparked an uproar across the country as citizens, celebrities and more pushed the fight against racial injustice and police brutality. Curry himself showed his activism by attending protests and organized events in Oakland, Calif., and by taking to social media to encourage change through his 30.8 million followers on Instagram.