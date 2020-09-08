Adidas Continues to Release Star Wars-Themed Shoes With a Princess Leia Ultra Boost

The next sneaker from Star Wars and Adidas will be releasing soon.

For the latest look, the iconic movie franchise and the athletic brand have created a new iteration of the popular Ultra Boost inspired by one of the film’s beloved characters, Princess Leia.

According to the shoe’s product description, the latest collaboration on the running sneaker celebrates the 40th anniversary of the movie “Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.” Priced at $180, the shoe will go on sale starting on Sept. 17 on Adidas.com and 10 a.m. ET and at select retailers.

The lateral side of the Star Wars x Adidas Ultra Boost DNA “Princess Leia.” CREDIT: Adidas

The medial side of the Star Wars x Adidas Ultra Boost DNA “Princess Leia.” CREDIT: Adidas

A front view of the Star Wars x Adidas Ultra Boost DNA “Princess Leia.” CREDIT: Adidas

The Adidas Ultra Boost DNA “Princess Leia” features a clean white-based color scheme, which the hue used on the breathable Primeknit upper and midsole, which is offset by off-white leather lacing cages on the sides, a caricature of Leia on the tongue tag and the name “Princess Leia” on the heel. Additional details include a subtle print inspired by Leia’s hair covers the entirety of the full-length Boost midsole, while a scene from the classic film is printed on the insoles.

The heel of the Star Wars x Adidas Ultra Boost DNA “Princess Leia.” CREDIT: Adidas

A top view of the Star Wars x Adidas Ultra Boost DNA “Princess Leia.” CREDIT: Adidas

The outsole of the Star Wars x Adidas Ultra Boost DNA “Princess Leia.” CREDIT: Adidas

