Adidas Reimagines the Superstar to Resemble Star Wars Villain Darth Vader

The 40th-anniversary celebrations of the film “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” continues with a new sneaker collaboration between Adidas and Lucas Films, which is releasing soon.

The brands have chosen to honor the milestone by creating a new iteration of the classic Superstar inspired by the movie franchise’s iconic villain, Darth Vader. The shoe has already gone on sale on Adidas.jp and select sizes are already running low on stock. It also costs 15,400 yen, which roughly converts to $144.

Star Wars' Adidas Superstar "Darth Vader" collab.

The lateral side of Star Wars' Adidas Superstar "Darth Vader" collab.

The medial side of Star Wars' Adidas Superstar "Darth Vader" collab.

The latest style is executed in a predominately black color scheme inspired by Vader’s iconic suit of armor. It features premium leather on the upper with a uniform stripe embroidery and shiny patent leather Three Stripes branding on the sides. Just in case fans weren’t sure who this sneaker is supposed to represent, a picture of the Sith Lord has been stamped on the tongue as well as on the classic shell-toe forefoot.

Included with the shoe are three sets of lace jewels that read “Star Wars,” “Darth Vader” and an image of the respective character. Capping off the look is Vader’s iconic statement “I am your father” within the translucent outsole.

At the time of publication, Adidas has yet to announce a release date for the domestic launch.

A top view of Star Wars' Adidas Superstar "Darth Vader" collab.