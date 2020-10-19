A Chewbacca-Inspired Star Wars x Adidas Sneaker Is Releasing This Week

The ongoing releases from the Star Wars x Adidas collaboration will continue this week. The latest style draws inspiration from the iconic character Chewbacca.

This collab more specifically celebrates the 40th-anniversary of the film “Star Wars Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back” and the characters that were featured in it including the large Wookiee, Chewbacca, with a special iteration of the Rivalry Hi releasing Thursday.

This style features a furry upper that’s inspired by strands of Chewie’s hair as well as brown suede overlays and tongues that serve as a nod to the belt he wore in the aforementioned film.

A front view of the Star Wars x Adidas Rivalry High “Chewbacca.” CREDIT: Adidas

The heel of the Star Wars x Adidas Rivalry High “Chewbacca.” CREDIT: Adidas

The lateral side of the Star Wars x Adidas Rivalry High “Chewbacca.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adding to the look is a caricature of Chewbacca printed on the tongue tag and sock liner along with interchangeable lace jewels attached at the forefoot. The shoes come with a special collectors box that includes a poster of the character and an additional set of Star Wars lace jewels for wearers to give them a personalized look.

The Star Wars x Adidas Rivalry Hi “Chewbacca” is releasing Thursday on Adidas.com at 10 a.m. ET as well as at select Adidas retailers. The shoe will come with a $150 price tag.

Watch on FN

The medial side of the Star Wars x Adidas Rivalry High “Chewbacca.” CREDIT: Adidas

A top view of the Star Wars x Adidas Rivalry High “Chewbacca.” CREDIT: Adidas