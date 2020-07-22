A New Star Wars x Adidas NMD_R1 Is Releasing Tomorrow

Ahead of the Star Wars x Adidas Stan Smith collaboration hitting shelves this Friday, Lucasfilms and the Three Stripes will also deliver a fresh take on the NMD_R1 soon.

According to Adidas, the latest iteration of the popular running-inspired sneaker will celebrate the 40th anniversary of “Star Wars Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back,” while featuring design elements reminiscent of the film’s stormtroopers.

The lateral side of the Star Wars x Adidas NMD_R1 “Stormtrooper.” CREDIT: Adidas

The medial side of the Star Wars x Adidas NMD_R1 “Stormtrooper.” CREDIT: Adidas

The Star Wars x Adidas NMD_R1 “Stormtrooper.” CREDIT: Adidas

The look features a breathable white Primeknit upper that’s paired with black accents woven throughout the material, which is inspired by the shell of the stormtroopers. Furthermore, an image of the iconic character is present underneath the midfoot’s traditional lacing setup. The shoe also allows for personalization with a set of interchangeable lace jewels included with each pair. The look is finished off with a co-branded insole, foot stabilizers on the sides that sit atop a full-length Boost midsole and a black rubber outsole.

The Star Wars x Adidas NMD_R1 “Stormtrooper” collab releases tomorrow at select Adidas retailers and on Adidas.com at 10 a.m. ET. The shoe will come with a $140 price tag.

A front view of the Star Wars x Adidas NMD_R1 “Stormtrooper.” CREDIT: Adidas

The heel of the Star Wars x Adidas NMD_R1 “Stormtrooper.” CREDIT: Adidas

A top view of the Star Wars x Adidas NMD_R1 “Stormtrooper.”

The outsole of the Star Wars x Adidas NMD_R1 “Stormtrooper.”

In related Adidas news, the latest Yeezy Boost 380 “Blue Oat” is releasing in the reflective variation this Friday for $250 while the non-reflective style will be available for $230 this Saturday. Both pairs will drop on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select retailers.