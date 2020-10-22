Sotheby’s To Auction Michael Jordan Memorabilia to Benefit His Father’s Foundation

Sotheby’s partnered with the James R. Jordan Foundation to release a collection of Michael Jordan pieces for a special cause.

The famed auction house will be selling off historic memorabilia from the Chicago Bulls player’s legendary career to benefit the organization founded in honor of Jordan’s late father. Started by his mother Deloris Jordan in honor of her late husband, the James R. Jordan Foundation (JRJF) is a nonprofit assisting with children and families in underserved communities by providing access to education and academic opportunities.

The Sotheby’s James R. Jordan Foundation Capsule Collection runs from Nov. 2 through Nov. 12.

“We are excited to partner with Sotheby’s to bring additional support to our efforts through this incredible charity auction, featuring a curated grouping of property from the organization’s collection,” said Deloris Jordan, president/founder of the James R. Jordan Foundation. “Our hope now, as it is always, is to make a difference in the lives of all the children and families we serve.”

Deloris Jordan (C). CREDIT: Courtesy of Sotheby's

The lot up for grabs includes a 2012 Michael Jordan x Converse Commemorative Pack as well as a practice-worn Michael Jordan Air Jordan Brand UNC Colors Jersey that is estimated to be worth around $100,000 to $110,000.

The Converse pack comes with an autographed University of North Carolina jersey and an autographed pair of the limited edition Jordan x Converse Pro Leather sneakers. Also featured in the set is Jordan’s own practice-worn Air Jordan Brand jersey in his alma mater’s colors. The pack is only one of 30 ever produced, honoring the 30th anniversary of the 1982 UNC national title championship.

2012 Michael Jordan x Converse Commemorative Pack CREDIT: Courtesy of Sotheby's

Additionally, the collection features Jordan’s own 14 karat white gold and Diamond cufflinks, as well as a signed Champion Dream Team Jersey, believed to be from the 1992 Olympic Games. The finishing piece comes in the form of a LeRoy Neiman Michael Jordan screenprint, one of only two screenprints ever produced by Neiman featuring the pro baller, estimated to be worth $5,000 to $7,000.

Michael Jordan’s own 14 karat white gold and diamond cufflinks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sotheby's

Michael Jordan’s own Champion Dream Team Jersey. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sotheby's

LeRoy Neiman Michael Jordan screenprint. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sotheby's

“Sotheby’s is honored and excited to partner with the James R. Jordan Foundation. The property is a tightly curated grouping of items with perhaps the most remarkable provenance collectors could hope for,” said Sotheby’s director of e-commerce development, Brahm Wachter, in a release. “We are looking forward to raising funds for this very important cause, which will support the efforts of the Foundation both locally and globally. We hope this collection of items, including cufflinks, jerseys, and art excite our global audience towards bidding for this important cause.”