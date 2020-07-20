Rare Nike Sneakers Are Going Up For Auction This Week — Including a Signed Nike Mag

A few of the most coveted sneakers ever created are hitting the auction block soon — including one pair that’s expected to fetch up to $50,000.

Sotheby’s has announced its “From the Archive” auction series today that features pieces of rare memorabilia and collectibles ranging from sports, film, music, and fashion including a listing for Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy 1 sample, a pair of the Nike Mag from 2011 signed by Michael J. Fox and a signed pair of the Nike SB Dunk Low “Jedi.”

A prototype of the West and Mark Smith-designed Nike Air Yeezy 1 in the “Zen Grey” color scheme will be auctioned off starting tomorrow and will be live until July 28. The shoe initially released in April 2009 and captured the hearts of sneaker fans when West debuted it during his 2008 Grammy music awards performance. Unlike the retail pair, this size 9 prototype was produced in December 2008 and is equipped with Nike’s Feng Tay factory sample hang tags on the side. The “Zen Grey” Air Yeezy 1 is currently reselling on StockX for around $2,523 with the sample pair expected to fetch $12,000 to $15,000.

Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy 1 “Zen Grey” sample. CREDIT: Sotheby's

Next up is the elusive Nike Mag that released in 2011 through a charity auction that benefitted the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. It’s also worth noting that only 1,500 pairs were available making it one of the more desirable shoes ever created. The pair that’s being listed has also been signed by the actor, who portrayed Marty McFly in “Back to the Future: Part II” in the late 1980s. In the film, McFly time travels to the year 2015 where he famously puts on his power-lacing Nike Mag. The shoe will be auctioned off from July 22 to July 29 and is expected to bring in $30,000 to $50,000.

The 2011 version of the Nike Mag signed by Michael J. Fox. CREDIT: Sotheby's

Lastly, a signed pair of the Nike SB Dunk Low “Jedi” is also being auctioned off. The “Jedi” colorway initially released in 2004 and is inspired by the Jedi master Yoda from the ’80s hit movie “Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back.” The toe boxes bear actor Mark Hamill’s signature, who portrayed the iconic character Luke Skywalker. The shoe is expected to net anywhere between $15,000 to $20,000.