SoleFly Teases New Jordan Collab to Celebrate Its 10th Anniversary and the Upcoming Super Bowl

SoleFly is celebrating its 10th anniversary and also the return of the Super Bowl to Miami in a major way.

The Miami-based sneaker boutique joins forces once more with Jordan Brand for a new colorway of the Air Jordan 10 Retro featuring the store’s logo on the heel of the left shoe, replacing the Jumpman emblem. The high-top sneaker features mixes of orange and white with black accenting

Neither the brand nor the retailer has yet to release an official drop date yet but SoleFly shared a teaser video on their Instagram giving fans a glimpse at the new sneaker. The clip also shows a t-shirt and a football jersey from the upcoming collaboration, both in similar orange and white colorways.

They captioned the post “#ToTheNextDecade” in reference to their anniversary and also the Super Bowl’s first return to Miami in ten years.

The boutique caused a stir in December 2018 when they collaborated with the brand for Art Basel with two Jordan 1 sneakers, one for public release and one for friends and family. The sneakers causing hysteria among sneakerheads that originally delayed the release of the show due to safety reasons.

The publicly released Air Jordan 1 Retro High retailed originally for $160 but resells now for up to $10,000 on resale sites like StockX and GOAT.

SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Art Basel.” CREDIT: GOAT

