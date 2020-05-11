This Air Jordan 10 Collab Quietly Released Yesterday — But You Can Still Buy It

As fans gathered around the television screen for episode seven of “The Last Dance” last night, SoleFly quietly dropped its highly-anticipated Air Jordan 10 collaboration and it sold out quickly. If you missed out, you can still pick-up the collaborative kicks on the resale market.

The shoe is styled after the Miami Freedom Tower with a premium beige and light brown suede upper that’s paired with a translucent outsole that featured a newspaper print paying homage to the origins of the tower serving as the Miami News headquarters in 1925.

Now that the collab has sold out, the only option for fans who want to purchase a pair is through the secondary market. The style is currently reselling for an average price of $729 on StockX with the lowest asking price at $750 for a size 5. On GOAT, the lowest asking price for the shoe is at $800 for a size 9 with prices as high as $1,500 for a size 14.

In related Air Jordan news, the latest “Purple Metallic” Air Jordan 4 Retro is releasing on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers on May 20 for $190.