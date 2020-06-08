Profits From Sneeze Mag’s Reebok Club C Collab Will Be Donated to Black Lives Matter

The lateral side of the Sneeze Mag x Reebok Club C.

Sneeze Magazine has a new collaboration with Reebok releasing this week with proceeds benefitting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The announcement was made on the publication’s Instagram account, saying “Sneeze stands in solidarity with the Black community in the fight against racism, inequality and police brutality.”

The statement continued, “Black Lives Matter is a global organization whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes.”

Sneeze’s sneaker of choice will be the Reebok Club C, which opts for a minimalistic look with white nubuck and patent leather on the upper, while a graffiti-inspired logo puts a fresh spin on the classic silhouette. Adding a touch of contrast is a black tongue and sock liner, with an EVA midsole for lightweight cushioning completing the look.

A front view of the Sneeze Mag x Reebok Club C. CREDIT: Reebok

The medial side of the Sneeze Mag x Reebok Club C. CREDIT: Reebok

A back view of the Sneeze Mag x Reebok Club C. CREDIT: Reebok

The Sneeze x Reebok Club C will first release this Thursday on Sneezemag.com. Sneaker fans who end up striking out will have another opportunity to buy the shoe on Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers on Friday at 12 a.m. ET. The shoes will come with a $120 price tag.

In related Reebok news, the brand-sponsored UFC athlete Conor McGregor has once again announced his retirement from fighting.