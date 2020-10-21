Sneaker Room Teams With Kyrie Irving for a ‘Mom’-Themed Charitable Collab — and His Sister Stars in the Campaign Imagery

Sneaker Room has built a solid reputation for itself through high-profile, charitable collaborations. This week, the New Jersey retailer will deliver yet another with 100% of the proceeds going to several charities.

The latest Nike Kyrie “Mom” project from Sneaker Room, which is a special and touching nod to the late mothers of storeowner Suraj Kaufman and Irving, features three reimagined iterations of the baller’s latest signature shoe, the Kyrie 6. For this latest effort, Sneaker Room said the same colorway theme from last year was used with some slight changes. The project is delivered with a predominantly red, a black and a cream shoe.

In a statement, the retailer said a photo of Irving’s mother stood out upon searching for inspiration, one where she was wearing a polka-dot shirt, which is represented on the shoe’s lining. Also, Kaufman’s mother was particularly fond of the color gold, so that is represented on the upper of the cream colorway. The left shoe of each take is covered in hearts and the right with roses.

Further using the mom theme, the logo on the tongue features the word “Mom” and underneath its strap the phrase “In honor of” printed with a space to fill in someone’s name. Kaufman’s mother’s name, Ellen, is printed on the left shoe, and Elizabeth is on the right shoe for Irving.

NBA star Kyrie Irving’s sister, Asia, wearing the Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 6 “Mom” collab in red. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sneaker Room

Also, to tie the shoe to Irving, the retailer photographed his sister, Asia, in each look.

According to Sneaker Room, only 2006 pairs of the “Red” look are made and will retail for $200. There are 813 pairs of “Black,” which will retail for $300. And “Cream” — available via raffle — comes with a $400 price tag with only 302 pairs made.

The sneakers all release on Oct. 23 via Snkrroom.com at 11 a.m. ET. Details for the raffle will be posted on the Instagram account of Sneaker Room.

The three Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 6 “Mom” looks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sneaker Room

Although where the donations will be going have not yet been announced, the retailer stated its Sneaker Room Foundation will be donating the money raised “across several charities, hospitals and organizations.”

In August, Nike VP of basketball footwear Kevin Dodson explained to FN why the retailer is appreciated by the brand. “Sneaker Room is a valued Nike partner, as they stand for something much bigger than just selling shoes,” he said. “Through their charitable efforts, they’ve positively impacted many lives in their community and inspired future generations to be catalysts for change.”